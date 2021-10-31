Most Thais worried reopening will lead to spike in Covid-19 cases: Survey

BANGKOK (THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A recent survey showed that more than 70 per cent of Thais are worried that Monday's (Nov 1) reopening will spark a new wave of Covid-19 infections, especially if pubs, bars and entertainment venues are reopened from Dec 1.

The survey showed 72 per cent were very worried that Thailand's reopening will spark new infections, while 28 per cent were only slightly worried.

However, more than half of the respondents said they hoped the reopening will kickstart Thailand's economic recovery.

The poll was conducted by Bangkok University's Bangkok Poll and covered 1,173 respondents from across the country.

The survey showed that 46.3 per cent of participants believe Thailand's overall condition will improve after the reopening, 27.5 per cent believed the situation would worsen and 26.2 per cent said nothing will change.

The survey also learned that 51.1 per cent hope Thailand's economy will improve once it is reopened, while 43.4 per cent hope the reopening will help restaurants and retail outlets and 42.7 per cent hope the reopening will create more jobs and boost people's income.

An earlier poll Suan Dusit Rajabhat University reported about two weeks ago , asked 1,392 respondents what they thought about Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's plan to open the country to fully vaccinated foreign tourists from Monday.

Most respondents (59.86 per cent) rejected the plan, while 60.10 per cent said it was not the right time to reopen the country.

Meanwhile, restaurants and eateries in Bangkok will be allowed to serve alcoholic beverages until 9pm, provided they meet all prevention measures and standards, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration said on Saturday.

Pubs, bars, karaoke outlets and other entertainment venues remain closed.