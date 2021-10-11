Thailand plans to lift quarantine for vaccinated travellers from Singapore and at least 9 other countries from Nov 1

BANGKOK - Thailand intends to allow quarantine-free travel by fully vaccinated visitors from at least 10 low-risk countries including Singapore from Nov 1, in the hope of rebuilding its battered tourism sector.

Speaking in a televised broadcast on Monday (Oct 11) night, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said that he has asked the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) and the Ministry of Public Health to “urgently consider” allowing fully vaccinated visitors from countries with low Covid-19 risk to enter Thailand without the need for quarantine.

These visitors only need to do PCR tests before their travel and when they reach Thailand.

“After which, they will be free to move around Thailand in the same way that any Thai citizen can do,” said Mr Prayut.

He said Thailand will begin with at least 10 countries on its low-risk, no-quarantine list, including Singapore, Germany, China, Britain and the United States. This list will be expanded in December and January to include more countries.

The initial list of 10 countries will be confirmed at a CCSA meeting later this week, said authorities.

Visitors from countries that are not on the list will still have to adhere to current quarantine measures, which include a seven-day quarantine for fully-vaccinated travellers and 10 days for those who are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated.

Currently travellers who enter Thailand through the Sandbox programmes on Phuket and Samui do not need to serve a hotel quarantine but are required to stay on the islands for seven nights before they can travel to other regions in Thailand.