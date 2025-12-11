Straitstimes.com header logo

More than 12 million face acute hunger in Myanmar, UN World Food Programme says

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Rohingya refugees carry relief supplies after receiving them from a distribution centre at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 13, 2025. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

At the moment, more than 400,000 children and mothers with acute malnutrition are surviving on ​plain rice or watery porridge.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Follow topic:

More than 12 million people in Myanmar will face acute hunger next year as mounting violence forces more people to flee their homes, the United Nations World Food Programme said ‍on ​Dec 11.

Around 1 million of those will face emergency levels ‍of hunger, meaning they will need lifesaving support, the agency added.

“Conflict and deprivation are converging to strip away ​people’s ​basic means of survival, yet the world isn’t paying attention,” Mr Michael Dunford, WFP Country Director in Myanmar, said in a statement.

“This is one of the worst hunger crises on ‍the planet, and one of the least funded.”

A spokesman for Myanmar’s ruling junta did not respond ​to calls seeking comment on WFP’s ⁠projections.

Myanmar has been in crisis since

the military seized power in 2021

and cracked down on protests, prompting a nationwide armed uprising.

At the moment, more than 400,000 children and mothers with acute malnutrition are surviving on ​plain rice or watery porridge, the WFP said.

Myanmar’s military has previously detained food-security researchers and warned aid workers ‌not to release information revealing that millions ​of people are experiencing severe hunger, Reuters has reported.

The military is planning to hold elections starting on Dec 28. Critics and human rights groups have dismissed the vote as an attempt by ruling generals to legitimise their rule through proxy political parties – a charge dismissed by the junta.

An estimated 3.6 million people have been displaced within Myanmar, with scores fleeing their homes multiple ‍times and often ending up in makeshift shelters with limited access to food, healthcare, ​and clean water, the UN says.

Nearly a third of Myanmar’s population of 51.3 million people will need humanitarian ​assistance next year, according to a UN assessment released on Dec 10.

“Conflict is expected to intensify around the elections, while climate shocks and economic decline will continue to erode resilience,” it said. REUTERS

More on this topic
‘Shockingly high’ number of Gaza children still acutely malnourished after truce, UN says
Race to get aid to Asia flood survivors as death toll tops 1,300
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.