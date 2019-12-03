More than 10,000 evacuated as flooding hits two Malaysian states

KUALA LUMPUR (XINHUA) - Over 16,000 people have been displaced by flooding in Malaysia's eastern states of Terengganu and Kelantan, the Malaysian Department of Social Welfare said on Tuesday (Dec 3).

The two states, located along the east coast of the Malaysian Peninsular, have seen torrential rain since the start of the monsoon season at the end of October, with Kelantan being the worst hit so far, according to the department.

Over 13,000 people from 4,814 families have been forced to be evacuated to 63 flood relief centres.

At least two fatalities have been reported so far, both of whom were found drowned in flooded paddy fields.

A group of 14 loggers had been rescued after being stranded for two days by rising water, according to state news agency Bernama.

The less densely populated state of Terengganu recorded 2,924 evacuees from 805 families who have been relocated to 65 flood relief centres.

Less severe flooding had also been reported in the southern state of Johor, which borders Singapore, with 52 people being evacuated.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued flood warnings for several other flood prone areas in the state of Pahang, saying the current bad weather is expected to last into next March.