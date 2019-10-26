More than 1,000 people in relief centres as flooding hit five Malaysian states

KUALA LUMPUR - Heavy rains on Malaysia's west coast have forced more than 1,000 people from five states to seek shelter at relief centres provided by the government, Bernama news agency reported on Saturday (Oct 26).

Rain has been pouring down in the last few weeks in Malaysia, flooding roads and toppling trees in its main city Kuala Lumpur and the surrounding Klang Valley too.

The flood victims are from parts of Johor, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Perak and Penang, Bernama said.

The relief centres provided included community and school halls, and also the halls of large mosques.

There were 55 evacuees from Johor's Batu Pahat and another 159 in Pontian districts on Saturday.

The annual year-end monsoon rains usually cause flooding in Peninsular Malaysia's east coast states too.