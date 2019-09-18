More schools closed in Malaysia's Sarawak as haze worsens, 138,384 students affected

MIRI (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The haze situation has worsened in Sarawak and forced 337 schools in nine districts to shut down on Wednesday morning (Sept 18).

Some 138,384 students are affected by the closure of 281 primary and 56 secondary schools.

The Sarawak State Disaster Relief Management Committee said the Education Department had issued the latest notice on the closure.

The nine districts hit by very unhealthy air pollution levels are Betong, Bau, Kuching, Lubok Antu, Padawan, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Lundu and Kanowit.

Sri Aman again had the highest API reading of 354 on Wednesday morning.

An API reading from 0 to 50 is good while 51 to 100 is moderate, 101 to 200 is unhealthy, 201 to 300 very unhealthy, and 301 and above is deemed hazardous.

According to the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), a state of emergency will only be called if API readings exceed the 500 mark.

Kuching district has the most number of affected schools, with 57,504 students forced to stay home.

These areas in the state are badly hit by the transboundary haze from Kalimantan. However, there are also local wildfires inside Sarawak that are contributing to the haze.

The latest updates from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department showed that there are local forest-fires in Sri Aman and Lundu too.

Related Story What PSI and PM2.5 tell you about air quality

Bomba Sarawak said fire-fighters are on the ground battling these fires.