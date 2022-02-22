More parents in Malaysia getting their children vaccinated amid Covid-19 spike

KUALA LUMPUR - When Malaysia first rolled out Covid-19 vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 earlier this month, Mr Chuah Su Choon hesitated to vaccinate his six-year-old daughter.

The father of four, who works in a digital marketing agency, was initially worried about the vaccine's potential side effects among children.

However, after a number of Covid-19 cases cropped up in his daughter's school, he changed his mind and took her to get the vaccine two weeks ago.

"I registered early on but had thoughts of hesitation as the vaccine is still new," the 43-year-old told The Straits Times.

"Rising numbers encouraged me to do it, especially with a lot of cases in my children's school, and advice from my paediatrician that it is okay."

Homemaker Nadiah Rosli, 39, was also initially wary of inoculating her 10-year-old daughter.

"When the vaccine was first made available to children, there were so many unverified reports being shared, of children dying from the vaccine," she said.

"But after my friends had their kids vaccinated, I saw they had no side effects. I also looked at the data and there were no serious side effects reported. I felt confident then to get my daughter vaccinated."

Amid rising numbers of infections, particularly in schools and among children, vaccination registrations have surged for the 5 to 11 age group - from about 15 per cent on Feb 3 when the programme was rolled out, to 28 per cent on Monday (Feb 21).

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin tweeted on Monday: "Hope that parents will no longer take a wait-and-see approach as the rate of hospitalisation for children is starting to rise."

He shared a graph showing that the hospitalisation rates for children under 11 in categories two to five had climbed since Jan 31, with bed utilisation at more than 200 beds as of Feb 17.

Categories one and two refer to patients who are asymptomatic and have mild symptoms respectively. Category three involves those with lung infection, category four refers to those with lung infection requiring oxygen, while category five refers to critical cases with organ damage and requiring ventilator assistance.

Over 50,000 kids below 12 have been infected since January, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

On the increase in daily Covid-19 bed usage among children, health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement: "The increase is seen more significantly in February, especially for cases in Category 2 to Category 5.. This is probably due to transmission of the Omicron variant as well as increased movement of children following the reopening of schools and child care centres."