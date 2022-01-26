Malaysia sees sharp rise in school clusters due to violations of Covid-19 rules

KUALA LUMPUR - The number of Covid-19 clusters in Malaysia's educational institutions has been rising sharply since schools reopened, as the authorities prepare to roll out vaccinations for children amid parental concerns.

Non-compliance with Covid-19 rules such as mask wearing and physical distancing was the main factor behind the surge in cases, particularly in boarding schools, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Teachers with Covid-19 symptoms still turned up in class, increasing the rate of infection, he added.

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said the Health Ministry detected 62 new clusters in educational institutions last week, up from 15 the week before. A number of schools in states such as Johor, Kedah and Melaka have been closed due to cases.

The authorities hope the situation may be mitigated after Malaysia rolls out the Covid-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 from Feb 3, but some parents are worried about potential side effects.

Mr Khairy said last week that a ministry survey found that less than 60 per cent of parents agree to vaccinate their children.

His press conference, which was aired live on social media, drew many comments from parents who said they would not send their children for vaccination and asked when he would vaccinate his own.

Facebook user Siti Norhasmah wrote: "Show the live telecast to the whole of Malaysia of your children and grandchildren being vaccinated."

Another user, Anggun Leeyza, wrote: "I would rather take my child out of government school."

The College of Paediatrics Malaysia said on Jan 20 that it strongly supported the government's move to inoculate young children.

It said reports indicate that children infected with the Omicron variant have a 20 per cent higher risk of hospitalisation compared with those with the Delta variant.

It also noted that in the United States, paediatric Covid-19 admissions rose by 48 per cent in the final week of December 2021 alone. "Many of these children were unvaccinated or under-vaccinated," it said.

Young patients are at risk of developing multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), a serious complication characterised by inflammation in multiple organs such as the heart, lungs and kidneys.

They are also at risk of developing "long Covid", or sustained symptoms for up to 12 weeks or more which cannot be explained by any alternative diagnosis.

Universiti Putra Malaysia epidemiologist Malina Osman told The Straits Times: "I'm not only concerned about school clusters, but also the long Covid phenomenon which has been identified as being quite prominent among children."