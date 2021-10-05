Misinformation, anxiety plague Malaysia's teenage Covid-19 vaccination programme

KUALA LUMPUR - Misinformation and anxiety caused by several viral videos circulating online are hampering Malaysia's adolescent Covid-19 vaccination programme, with the Deputy Health Minister threatening legal action against individuals who spread unverified information.

Malaysia started vaccinating its 3 million adolescents - aged 12 to 17 - last month as it abandoned its herd immunity goal and shifted its focus to a broader vaccination coverage in order to transition to an endemic Covid-19 phase.

Following false claims regarding the deaths of teenagers last week, Malaysia's Health Ministry had to also deal with videos showing teenagers fainting outside a vaccination centre, parents not being allowed to accompany their children at vaccination centres, and a video of a vaccinator using an empty syringe on a teenager.

This has caused Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali, who is chairing the teenager Covid-19 vaccination taskforce, to issue consistent denials last week and subsequently threaten legal action against those spreading misinformation.

"I am reminding everyone not to disseminate unverified videos because it makes people unduly afraid, worried and anxious. I deeply regret this behaviour," Mr Azmi said on Sunday (Oct 3).

A video featuring an unnamed woman claiming three teenagers had died following Covid-19 vaccination made rounds on social media last week, prompting Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin to brand it as a "flat out lie".

Mr Azmi later clarified that the deaths mentioned were of unvaccinated adolescents who passed away due to various other health conditions.

Shortly after that, a video of a teenager appearing to lose consciousness after Covid-19 vaccination at a vaccination centre in Melaka made the rounds online. Mr Azmi later clarified that the teenager did not get sufficient rest and food prior to vaccination, and had recovered without any side effects following immediate monitoring by officials at the centre.

There was also a video that claimed that the adolescent vaccination programme is being discontinued.

"Yes, it does impact parents' confidence," said Mrs Shammi Selvaamresh, a mother of two teenagers who are yet to be vaccinated, regarding the issues surrounding the programme currently.

"Human error cannot be tolerated in this instance, it is a matter of life and death," Mrs Shammi said. She was referring to yet another viral video last week that showed a vaccinator using an empty syringe on a teenager during vaccination in Kuala Lumpur.

Reports of empty syringes and reduced dosage being used plagued Malaysia's earlier adult vaccination programme, leading Mr Khairy- then Science, Technology and Innovation Minister- to allow recipients to record their vaccination process using their mobile phones.



Secondary school students sit in an observation area after receiving a dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at their school in Putrajaya, Malaysia, on Sept 20, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS



The Health Ministry on Saturday said that one parent or guardian will be allowed to accompany teenagers into the vaccination centres and permitted to record the vaccination process. The vaccinator captured in the video using an empty syringe has been removed from vaccination duties, the Ministry said.

Mrs Shammi, while acknowledging the need to have her children vaccinated, said that she chooses to wait because she has concerns about crowding at vaccination centres.

Last week, the Ministry urged parents not to crowd vaccination centres, after scaling back on its initial decision to allow walk-in Covid-19 vaccination for all teenagers. The Ministry said only those who are not in schools could walk in and get vaccinated, while adolescents at school would be given appointments through their respective schools.

The empty syringe video did spark some panic, said Mdm Hanizah Hamid, a mother of two - one a teenager who has been partially vaccinated.

While Mrs Hanizah had gotten her daughter vaccinated due to existing health concerns, she admitted that those with younger adolescents are more hesitant.

As at Monday, Malaysia has partially vaccinated 59.1 percent of its adolescents but only fully vaccinated 3.6 per cent of them. It aims to fully vaccinate all adolescents by January 2022, before the new school year starts next March.

Around 88 per cent of Malaysia's adult population has now been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. The country is expected to lift interstate travel curbs over the next several days as adult vaccination reaches 90 per cent.

It has fully vaccinated 63.4 percent of its estimated 32 million population. Malaysia is scheduled to fully reopen its economy and transition into an endemic phase by the end of October.

Coronavirus infection numbers have been falling as the vaccination coverage increases. The country recorded 8,075 cases on Monday, the lowest figure in three months. New cases have fallen by 60 percent from a record high of 24,559 cases recorded on Aug 26.

Active Covid-19 cases have also dropped from a peak of over 260,000 in late August to 142,860 on Tuesday. Malaysia has recorded 26,759 deaths from the pandemic.