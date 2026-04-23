Military officer arrested over fatal crash in Malaysia, suspected of drink driving

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

A breathalyser test found the driver had exceeded the permitted alcohol limit.

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

PETALING JAYA – A 31-year-old military officer is believed to have been driving against traffic while under the influence of alcohol, leading to a fatal crash on the Maju Expressway (MEX) on the morning of April 23 .

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief, Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa, said a breathalyser test found the driver had exceeded the permitted alcohol limit.

“Preliminary investigations found that the car driven by the suspect is believed to have entered the opposite lane before colliding head-on with an e-hailing multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) travelling straight on the left lane,” he said in a statement on April 23 .

“The MPV was carrying two Bangladeshi passengers, a 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman who had just arrived from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA),” he added.

“The male passenger, who was seated in the middle row, was pronounced dead at the scene due to severe head injuries. The female passenger sustained bodily injuries and is receiving treatment at Kuala Lumpur Hospital.”

Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zamzuri added that the 41-year-old e-hailing driver suffered head injuries, while the suspect sustained minor injuries.

“A 36-year-old local woman who was in the car was also injured. All those hurt were taken to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for treatment,” he said.

He added that a urine screening test on the suspect returned negative for drugs.

“The driver has been arrested and the case is being investigated,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK