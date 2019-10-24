Melaka body parts case: Singaporean charged with murder of wife and stepson

MELAKA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Singaporean Shahrul Nizam Zuraimy has been charged at the Ayer Keroh Magistrate's Court in Melaka with the murder of his wife and stepson, whose body parts were found near the Krubong industrial area here.

No plea was recorded from the 31-year-old Shahrul when the charge was read before magistrate Muhammad Nazrin Ali Rahim on Thursday (Oct 24).

The accused, who was wearing a black T-shirt and jeans, just nodded when the charges were read out.

Based on the facts, the accused had allegedly murdered Norfazera Bidin, 27, at a house in Taman Merdeka Jaya, Batu Berendam, Melaka between 9pm and 1am on Oct 6.

For the second offence, the accused was accused of murdering 11-year-old Muhammad Iman Ashraf Abdullah at the same location and time.

The accused has been charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries a mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Anis Najwa Nazari prosecuted while the accused was unrepresented.

No bail was granted, and the court fixed Dec 16 for case remention.

On Oct 10, a grass-cutter found several body parts at Kampung Ladang in Krubong at about 4.30pm.

Police, who arrested the suspect with the help of Singapore authorities on Oct 11, also found the decapitated heads of the victims on the roof of their house.