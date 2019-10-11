Singaporean man arrested over murder of wife, son in Melaka

MELAKA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - State police have solved the gruesome murder of a mother and her son with the arrest of her Singaporean husband.

Melaka police chief, Deputy Commissioner Mat Kassim Karim, said the suspect was arrested on Friday (Oct 11) with the cooperation of the Singapore authorities.

He said the suspect is being brought back to Melaka to assist in the murder investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

A grass cutter had found several dismembered body parts at Kampung Ladang in Krubong, in Melaka, at about 4.30pm on Thursday.

The victims were a 27-year-old woman and her 11-year-old son.

Both victims were from Taman Merdeka and were believed to have been murdered a few days ago.

It is believed that there are more body parts discarded in a secondary jungle in Krubong.