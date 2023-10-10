Many killed in artillery strike in northern Myanmar’s Kachin state

YANGON - Many people have been killed in an artillery strike at a camp for internally displaced people in Myanmar’s Kachin State, among them women, children and the elderly, local media, and activists in the area said on Tuesday.

Myanmar has been embroiled in conflict in multiple regions of the country, as ethnic minority armies and a resistance movement battle against military rule and a fierce crackdown by the junta after a 2021 coup.

The Kachin media and local sources said the incident took place close to midnight on Monday, a few kilometres from a military camp run by the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), which is in conflict with Myanmar’s ruling military.

The KIA could not immediately be reached for confirmation.

The reports and images were shared on social media by a minister in Myanmar’s anti-junta shadow National Unity Government (NUG), which did not immediately respond to request for confirmation.

A spokesperson for Myanmar’s junta was not immediately reachable.

The attack happened around 11.30pm on Monday night, Colonel Naw Bu of the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) told AFP.

“We found 29 dead bodies including children and older people... 56 people were wounded,” he said, adding they were investigating what kind of strike had hit the camp.

“We did not hear any aircraft,” he noted, saying they were looking whether the military had used a drone to target the camp near Laiza town on the China border.

Ms Khon Ja, a well-known local activist with the Kachin Peace Network Civil society group, told Reuters she had visited the local hospital and was told 29 people were dead.

“The attack happened at midnight. The bomb was too strong... the village was totally destroyed and disappeared,” she said.

“Fifty-nine are injured, 29 killed, confirmed by the hospital up to now,” she said.