Man who threatened to behead Indonesian President Joko in viral video held

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Jakarta Police have arrested a supporter of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto who threatened to behead President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo in a video that went viral on Saturday (May 11).

Jakarta Police spokesperson Senior Commander Argo Yuwono told The Jakarta Post that the police arrested the man, identified only as HS, in Parung district of Bogor, West Java, at 8am on Sunday.

Sr Cmdr Argo said the man was arrested for threatening to behead President Joko, as shown in a video which went viral on social media.

The video shows the man, dressed in a Muslim peci cap and brown jacket, saying, "We, from Poso (of Central Sulawesi), are ready to behead Jokowi. Insya Allah, Allahu Akbar (God willing, God is the greatest). We will behead him. Jokowi, be ready, (because) we from Poso will behead you in God's name."

Others in the video could be seen laughing in support of the man, with a woman adding, "For a change in Indonesia."

The video was allegedly taken during a rally - described as "people power" - held by Prabowo supporters in front of the Elections Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) in Jakarta on Friday, during which they accused Mr Joko's camp of election fraud after quick count results put the incumbent on course for victory

Soon after the video went viral, a group of Joko supporters under the name of Jokowi Mania reported the man and the video's creator to the Jakarta Police on Saturday.