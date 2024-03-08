Man in Malaysia asks court for lower bail so he can feed his cats

Mar 08, 2024
Mar 08, 2024

Cats take precedence, even for a man who just pleaded guilty to possession of drugs.

The man, who is Malaysian, had asked for a lower bail amount at a magistrate’s court in Shah Alam, Selangor, in order to have enough money to feed his furry companions.

Erwan Abdul Ghani was charged with possession of 4.3g of marijuana at a house in Kampung Paya Jaras, Sungai Buloh, on Feb 27, reported the New Straits Times on March 8.

If found guilty, the man, who was unrepresented, can be jailed up to five years, fined up to RM20,000 (S$5,700), or both.

The original bail proposed was RM8,000, but he asked for a lower bail.

“I hope the bail can be reduced as I have many commitments, including cats that need to be fed,” the man told the court.

Magistrate Sasha Diana Sabtu eventually set the bail at RM3,800 with one surety.

The man is slated to be sentenced on June 7.

