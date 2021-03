KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's travel agencies, hit hard by the collapse of the tourism industry due to the Covid-19 pandemic, are turning from selling ski, safari and travel packages to popular destinations like Paris, to peddling fruits and other consumer products online to solve their cash-flow problems.

Apple Vacations, for instance, offered holidaymakers a wide range of travel packages around the world, from ski trips in South Korea to safaris in Kenya before the pandemic struck.