Malaysia extends recovery movement control order to March 31

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia has extended the existing restrictions under the recovery phase of the movement control order (MCO) from Friday (Jan 1) to March 31, says Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the Health Ministry conducted risk assessments and found that cases were still increasing significantly.

"The government agreed to extend the recovery MCO nationwide except for Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Sabah as well as other localities placed under conditional or enhanced MCO, " he said.

He also said that a few workers' hostel in Johor - the Kejora Juara hostel in Muar and the Westlite 1 and 2 hostels in Senai - has been placed under enhanced MCO from Jan 2 to Jan 15.

The Health Ministry identified three new Covid-19 clusters in the country including in Selangor, Johor and Penang on Friday (Jan 1).

The country recorded 2,068 more Covid-19 infections on New Year's Day, taking the country's total confirmed cases to 115,078.

Three people also died due to the coronavirus, raising Malaysia's Covid-19 death toll to 474 cases.