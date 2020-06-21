Malaysia's top cop vows not to give up the hunt for Jho Low, other 1MDB fugitives

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Malaysian police are not giving up the hunt for fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, who is linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

Police chief Abdul Hamid Bador said the police are geared up to bring Low, more popularly known as Jho Low, back to the country to face justice.

Tan Sri Abdul Hamid said he tried to bring Low back last year but failed.

"I had said I would work towards that goal. I admit that I failed but that doesn't mean I have stopped the effort to bring him back," he said in a recent interview with The Star.

Low, 37, allegedly spent hundreds of millions of dollars using 1MDB funds to buy a superyacht, expensive art and prime real estate in the United States and Britain, and to host lavish parties in Hollywood.

Low, whose whereabouts are unknown but who is widely believed to be in China, has denied any involvement in the 1MDB scandal.

The country's top cop maintained that the police know where he is hiding but certain constraints prevent them from bringing him back.

"Lately, there was a report in a foreign news agency that claimed he is supposedly in Kuwait but it was actually in 2016. If he is really brave, he should come out of his hiding place," said Mr Abdul Hamid.

Mr Abdul Hamid said he would not give up the hunt for Low, former SRC International Sdn Bhd managing director and CEO Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil and several others who conspired to steal from the country.

He said the police are working quietly to recover the stolen funds as well as to bring back the fugitives.

Mr Abdul Hamid also refuted claims by people that claimed that Low has lots of money and could silence him by offering him bribes.

"I cannot be bought, as my mission is to serve the country and the people. The effort to bring him to justice continues," he vowed.

He also lamented that the authorities encountered difficulty in bringing Low back, expressing frustrations over lack of cooperation with the foreign country that Low is currently hiding in.

He chided the country for its "lack of sincerity" in making it tough for the Malaysian police to get Low, adding that he had reached out to his counterpart in that country but to no avail.

"We wrote to them a few times and even met them, but they have not been sincere with us. We told them that we have information that Jho Low is in their country but they refused to even acknowledge the fact, " he had said previously.

Low and a few others associated with 1MDB have been wanted by the authorities since 2015.