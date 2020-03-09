Malaysia's PM Muhyiddin unveils Cabinet line-up, four senior ministers named

PUTRAJAYA - Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin unveiled his Cabinet on Monday evening (March 9) with his own Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and Umno dominating the new Perikatan Nasional (PN) lineup without appointing anyone to the hotly contested deputy premiership.

Confirming a report by The Straits Times on Monday morning, the Bersatu president took a leaf out of Singapore and Indonesia's books, creating four coordinating minister posts, in a move he said would "ensure a functional Cabinet that will deliver service that is more focused". These are called senior minister positions.

"These senior ministers will aid me in my duties as Prime Minister including chairing Cabinet meetings when I am not in the country. With these senior ministers, there is no current need for a Deputy Prime Minister," he said in the announcement carried live on national television.

Former PKR deputy president Azmin Ali, who joined Bersatu after the party's exit from Pakatan Harapan (PH) saw the government collapse two weeks ago, was named international trade and industry minister and senior minister in charge of the economy.

Infrastructure development has been handed to Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu vice president Fadillah Yusof, the most senior MP from Sarawak's ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), who will also be works minister.



Umno vice president Ismail Sabri was senior minister in charge of security as defence minister while Bersatu information chief Radzi Jidin was appointed senior minister of education, coordinating social affairs.

Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, chief executive of CIMB, one of the region's largest banks, was a surprise choice for finance minister.

Former defence minister and ex-Umno vice-president Hishammuddin Hussein is the new foreign minister.

As indicated by Tan Sri Muhyiddin last week in his first address to the nation as premier, no politician with ongoing graft charges was appointed to Cabinet, such as former premier Najib Razak, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and former secretary general Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor.

Mr Muhyiddin has faced pressure and scrutiny over the makeup of his government since being sworn in as Prime Minister on March 1 after a week's political impasse when his party and other defectors left PH, triggering the resignation of then premier Mahathir Mohamad.

Critics have attacked the move, which allowed the scandal-tainted Umno to return to power. It was less than two years ago that it became an opposition party following the shock end of its six-decade rule in the 2018 election, with concerns raised over the potential of a pro-Malay government due to the majority community's dominance of the PN alliance.

But PM Muhyiddin's address last week promising a "clean Cabinet" resulted in backlash from Umno.

Despite Umno's top figures demurring, second-liner and grassroot leaders have demanded that the largest party in PN be given due recognition, lobbying especially for its president Zahid to be made deputy prime minister.

"To ensure the Cabinet formed is one with integrity, all members that I am announcing have been screened by the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission and police," the prime minister said.

Mr Muhyiddin's Bersatu and Umno dominate the Cabinet lineup with nine ministers each.

GPS and the Islamist party PAS have four and three members respectively. Smaller PN parties such as MCA, MIC and Parti Bersatu Sabah have one minister each, while Federal Territories Mufti Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri was appointed religious affairs minister.

