Malaysia's PM Muhyiddin meets opposition chief Anwar to talk about coronavirus response

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Former allies Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim had a 45-minute meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Putrajaya on Tuesday (April 14).

This was believed to be their first meeting since the end-February political upheaval that toppled Pakatan Harapan (PH) from power with the shock resignation of then-premier Mahathir Mohamad.

In the meeting, Tan Sri Muhyiddin raised issues concerning the Covid-19 pandemic and proposed commencing the upcoming Parliamentary session on May 18, said Datuk Seri Anwar.

"I will hold further discussions with my friends in Pakatan Harapan and the Opposition, and I will state the views to him (Muhyiddin), " Mr Anwar said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (April 14).

Mr Anwar now heads the three-party PH comprising Parti Keadilan Rakyat that he leads, the Democratic Action Party and Parti Amanah Negara, with a total of 92 MPs.

Their meeting took place right after a news conference by Mr Anwar on Facebook Live earlier on Tuesday, where he gave the assurance that a vote of no-confidence against PM Muhyiddin would not be tabled in the coming parliamentary session.

At the same time, he indicated that the no-confidence vote would eventually be called.

"For a normal sitting of Parliament, that is, of course, for MPs to decide. I made it very clear, the government should not use Covid-19 to say that it will be secure forever, " Mr Anwar was quoted as saying.

PH leaders have repeatedly called for an emergency parliamentary session to approve the RM250 billion (S$81.7 billion) Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) economic stimulus package aimed at cushioning the Covid-19 economic fallout.

Mr Muhyiddin leads the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government that was formed after he was sworn in as the eighth Malaysian prime minister on March 1 barely a-month-and-a-half ago.

It remains unclear how many MPs Mr Muhyiddin commands in the 222-seat Parliament.

The PN coalition comprises most MPs from Mr Muhyiddin's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, Umno-led Barisan Nasional coalition, Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak.

Bersatu is divided between those who followed its president Mr Muhyiddin and those allied to its chairman Tun Mahathir.

During the meeting with Mr Muhyiddin, Mr Anwar said the Prime Minister explained the government's steps in addressing the Covid-19 outbreak, while he expressed appreciation for services provided by the government, NGOs and the society.

"I also pointed out that the dissemination of information must be transparent and the ability of screenings must be improved, " he said.

Mr Anwar said that BPN economic stimulus package to address the Covid-19 fallout, was well received.

"But the government must ensure the effectiveness of the delivery so it won't be politicised at the grassroots level, " he added.