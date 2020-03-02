Mahathir's aide reveals what happened behind the scenes during Malaysia's week-long political upheaval

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's former assistant press secretary has given his take on what actually happened behind the scenes during the week-long political upheaval that led to the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government and Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin becoming Malaysia's eighth Prime Minister.

Mr Adam Mukhriz Mohd Muhayeddin said contrary to views that there would be a crisis at the Pakatan presidential council meeting last Friday (Feb 21), it had ended uneventful and noted that the downfall of PH actually started on the fateful Sunday of Feb 23.

In a Facebook post on Monday (March 2), he said this was when former Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PJR) deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali's "cartel team" had met at the Sheraton Hotel, the location of the so-called "Sheraton Move", while Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) was having their supreme council meeting.

"In that (Bersatu supreme council) meeting, Dr Mahathir did not agree to take Umno (en bloc) as a party," he said.

Mr Adam Mukhriz said Dr Mahathir had declined to work with Umno based on his principles but was accepting in having individual MPs from the party.

"Dr Mahathir held his tears back, telling them: 'Don't force me to violate my principles'," he said, adding that only a few Bersatu supreme council members had stood with Dr Mahathir.

He said they were Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, Dr Maszlee Malik, Akhramsyah Muammar Ubaidah Sanusi, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, Abu Bakar Yahya, Datuk A. Kadir Jasin and Ulya Husamudin.

Mr Adam Mukhriz said the decision was put on hold to allow time for Dr Mahathir to decide, adding that even Mr Azmin was hoping for Dr Mahathir would change his mind.

"That night, the Sheraton Move took place. (Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor) came as though he were a minister and the crowds parted, all those gathered that night were fantasising of picking this ministry or that, " said Mr Adam Mukhriz.

He said PH leaders then started coming to meet Dr Mahathir the following day.

However, he said during that time, Dr Mahathir was in fact unwell as he was under a lot of stress.

Related Story Mahathir places blame on Muhyiddin and Anwar for Pakatan Harapan's downfall

Related Story Muhyiddin clocks in on first day of work as Malaysia's PM

"Before this, to them (Pakatan leaders) they all saw Dr Mahathir as the most evil person. To them, they felt that it was Dr Mahathir who had planned it all. The backdoor government or the Sheraton Move.

"After each of them came to see him, he explained to them and they realised that Dr Mahathir was sincere and principled as he was able to become the prime minister to a coalition from all parties. But, by that time, it was already too late. Dr Mahathir had already resigned," he said.

Mr Adam Mukhriz explained that Dr Mahathir actually did not want to stay as prime minister because he could not lead PH as Bersatu had left the coalition.

"Actually the Pakatan government had already fallen. He did not want to become the prime minister for a Umno government. He also resigned as the Bersatu chairman as he did not agree with the stance that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin made," he said.

After the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had made Dr Mahathir the interim prime minister, Mr Adam Mukhriz said Dr Mahathir did not attend PH's meeting not because he did not want to, but because he was no longer Bersatu chairman.

He said it was then that PH had nominated PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister.

When the King had met one-on-one with all the politicians, Mr Adam Mukhriz said the King then notified Dr Mahathir that there was no clear majority.

Mr Adam Mukhriz said Dr Mahathir then suggested to take it to the Parliament but the House Speaker rejected it.

Related Story Mahathir or Muhyiddin? Bersatu split over party leadership

Following the rejection, he said PH leaders then once again came back to Dr Mahathir.

"Dr Mahathir agreed to become the prime minister again but with certain conditions. They agreed. Before that, Bersatu made a stand that they would nominate Muhyiddin as the prime minister and agreed to be with Umno and PAS which was why Dr Mahathir had declined," he said.

Mr Adam Mukhriz also shared that the saddest moment for Dr Mahathir was when he lost the support of a few MPs whom he thought were his trusted friends.

"That is why Dr Mahathir said he was betrayed. Yes. It was the greatest betrayal. (That's why) Dr Mahathir said Muhyiddin is a traitor," he said.

Following the collapse of the PH government after MPs from Bersatu and PKR left the coalition, Mr Muhyiddin was sworn-in as Malaysia's eighth Prime Minister on Sunday.