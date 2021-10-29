Malaysia's opposition commends measures under Budget but cautious on delivery

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's main opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan commended the country's latest federal budget for incorporating its proposals but warned government spending could be unsustainable in the near future.

PH economic committee chairman Tony Pua, who is from the Democratic Action Party, on Friday (Oct 29) said that the RM332 billion (S$108 billion) budget - Malaysia's biggest to date - ought to be commended for adopting a series of measures that were proposed by the opposition coalition in line with the memorandum of understanding signed between Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and three PH leaders - Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), Mr Lim Guan Eng from the Dap and Mohamad Sabu from Parti Amanah Negara.