Malaysia plans its largest budget to boost recovery from Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia is planning an even larger recovery budget than it did for this year, with a 6 per cent deficit projected for 2022 set to lift its coronavirus-ravaged economy by between 5.5 per cent and 6.5 per cent.

At more than RM332 billion (S$108 billion), Budget 2022 unveiled on Friday (Oct 29) will be the nation's largest, surpassing the RM321 billion expected to be spent this year.

The 2021 deficit was initially planned at 5.4 per cent, but a deepening Covid-19 crisis, which has seen more than 28,000 deaths this year, forced the government to unveil several rescue packages, and a shortfall of 6.5 per cent is now expected.

Gross domestic product (GDP), which shrunk 5.6 per cent in 2020, has rebounded in the first half of this year by 7.1 per cent, although growth is expected to slow in the second half.

Finance Minister Zafrul Aziz has insisted that the government still needs an expansionary budget as fiscal consolidation could derail an economic recovery.

In The Straits Times Connect webinar last month, he said: "We understand that the Covid-19 situation is dynamic. We didn't realise in 2020 what will happen in 2021."

"With vaccination, at least we know that 2022 has to be, and can be and should be, a recovery year. But the situation remains fluid and that's why we have to plan and pace ourselves," he added.

Since the pandemic hit early last year, Malaysia has launched eight relief plans worth RM530 billion, out of which RM80 billion has been direct fiscal injection.

The RM220 billion announced this year, with RM25 billion from the Treasury's coffers, has yet to be fully utilised, according to the Finance Ministry.

This story is developing.