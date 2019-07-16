Malaysia's new voters a high-risk gamble for Pakatan Harapan

KUALA LUMPUR - Pakatan Harapan fulfilled one of its key election pledges and proved its reformist credentials on Tuesday (July 16) when Malaysia's lawmakers agreed to lower the voting age from 21 to 18.

This historic move however was supported en masse in Parliament by the opposition, including former ruling party Umno, which had ignored calls to do the same before it ceded its six-decade grip on power to PH in May 2018.

The opposition's rationale could be as simple as not wanting to alienate young and first-time voters by choosing to deny them the ballot, as they are set to make up more than half the electorate when the nation next goes to the polls.

But these millions of new voters could also create more uncertainty for the ruling coalition.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad says the total number of voters will swell by 50 per cent from the 2018 polls, to nearly 22.7 million in 2023.

The Bill to lower the voting age, first introduced a fortnight ago, was retabled last week to include automatic voter registration and allow anyone above the age of 18 to run for elections.

Each party is confident of gaining an edge from an influx of about 1.5 million youths who are now able to vote thanks to the lower qualifying age, as well as nearly four million who will be automatically added to the electoral roll.

But most observers see Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), which has been dominant among conservative Malay Muslims, as the big winner.

"As the global Islamisation wave intensifies and as Parti Islam SeMalaysia has been unrelenting in its efforts including towards the very young, it is only expected that PAS will be the chief beneficiary of lowering voting age to 18," Singapore Institute of International Affairs senior fellow Oh Ei Sun told The Straits Times.

Related Story Malaysia's Federal Constitution amended to lower voting age from 21 to 18

Related Story Malaysian opposition backs bid to lower voting age to 18

Meanwhile, leaders within PH itself recognise the risks of allowing more voters to have their say.

Democratic Action Party (DAP) stalwart Lim Kit Siang had noted that the move "has been described as an act of political suicide... as it will add an army of voters in the next general election who will be anti-government".

But he said it will spur PH - where he sits as a member of the presidential council, its highest decision-making body - "to get their act together" and "recognise the disappointment and disillusionment of large segments of our supporters who had voted for the historic change of government".

But given that less than a quarter of the Malay majority voted PH at the last election, a surge of voters from this community would dilute support for the ruling pact.

The birth rate for Bumiputera - a term used to group Malays and aboriginal natives, who also largely voted against PH - is about double that of other communities. Independent opinion pollster Merdeka Center estimated that the proportion of Bumiputera voters will rise from 62 to 64.1 per cent with the voting age set at 18.

Insiders say that Malay party Umno, which is the country's largest party by membership, is confident of benefiting as it has agreed to team up with PAS in a "Malay unity" pact to topple PH. PAS is dominant across the east coast of the peninsula and has the second-largest membership of all parties.

This is despite the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition bleeding young voters at last year's polls.

According to Rome-based John Cabot University's associate professor of political science Bridget Welsh, BN won 45.5 per cent of votes from voters aged 21 to 30 in 2013, but this fell by more than a third in 2018.

PH picked up 46.1 per cent of support from this cohort and PAS took 25.6 per cent. Significantly, this was the Islamist party's largest share among any age group.

But the tide has turned since then, with by-elections this year showing 40.7 per cent of those under 30 voting for the Umno-PAS alliance. Of these, over half were Malays.

This is a surge of more than 20 percentage points among this crucial ethnic group, which forms the majority in more than half of the country's 222 parliamentary wards.

"For PAS and Umno, given the pattern of young voters favouring the opposition historically, supporting the amendment is largely in their political interest. This is particularly the case for PAS, which has won over more support among youth in recent elections," said Ms Welsh.