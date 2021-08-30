Malaysia's new Cabinet ministers, deputy ministers sworn in before King

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's new Cabinet ministers and deputy ministers were sworn in before the King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, at the national palace on Monday (Aug 30).

Each minister read out their oaths of office, loyalty and secrecy at Istana Negara during the ceremony that started at 2.30pm.

The ministers took their oaths in groups, with the first group of seven comprising International Trade and Industry Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali, Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz, Works Minister Fadillah Yusof, Education Minister Radzi Jidin, Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong and Human Resources Minister M. Saravanan.

The Cabinet line-up was announced by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Friday (Aug 27), seven days after he took the oath of office as the ninth premier before the King on Aug 20.

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri replaced Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who resigned as prime minister on Aug 16 after losing the majority support in Parliament, and his proposed bipartisan cooperation was rejected by political parties.

Mr Ismail is unable to attend the swearing-in of the ministers as he is under quarantine following a close contact with a Covid-19 patient, his office said in a statement on Monday. His office did not say how long he would be in quarantine.