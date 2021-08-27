Malaysia's new Cabinet: PM Ismail Sabri retains Zafrul as finance minister, names Khairy health minister

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has retained Tengku Zafrul Aziz as Finance Minister, but left the deputy premiership empty, taking a leaf out of predecessor Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin's book.

The newly minted premier unveiled his Cabinet on Friday (Aug 27) morning, with his own Umno dominating the line-up.

Former Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin will be helming the Ministry of Health. Under the previous Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration, Mr Khairy was also the coordinating minister of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

Several Senior Ministers from the previous administration were also retained, such as International Trade and Industry Minister Azmin Ali, Works Minister Fadillah Yusof, Education Minister Radzi Jidin and Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein.

The new Cabinet line-up was announced a week after Datuk Seri Ismail was installed as Malaysia's ninth premier, following the collapse of the PN administration on Aug 16.

The new ministers will be sworn in next Monday.