Malaysia's national utility TNB given two weeks for post-mortem report on Johor Baru blackout

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's national utility Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has been directed to complete a post-mortem on the power outage that hit major areas of downtown Johor Baru on Thursday (Sept 6).

State International Trade, Investment and Utilities Committee chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse said the state government had given TNB two weeks to submit their reports on the matter.

He said Thursday's power failure, which affected thousands of people in the city centre, was due to a malfunction at a main substation at the Johor Bahru City Centre (JBCC) in Jalan Rahman Andak at 1.04pm.

"Initial investigation showed the power transformers at the main substation malfunctioned, and the devices automatically shut down to prevent explosion," Puah said.

Puah said the investigation would determine whether the malfunction was due to wear and tear or technical faults.

He said the state government had also directed Johor TNB to come up with a contingency plan to minimise disruptions to consumers in case there were any more power failures in the future.

He said TNB provided 24 generator sets to several locations affected by the power failure, and power supply was restored in stages by 7.15pm and 7.40pm.

Among the affected areas were the JBCC Tower, Bangunan Sultan Iskandar where the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex is located, the central police station, the JB Sentral transport hub, Sultanah Aminah Hospital, Taman Century and Jalan Yahya Awal, involving 10,000 TNB account holders.