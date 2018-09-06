Power totally restored to Johor Baru areas hit by blackout earlier

JOHOR BARU (BERNAMA, THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Electrical power has been restored to all areas in the Johor state capital that were earlier hit by a massive blackout, Malaysia's national utility Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) said.

Thousands of people in Johor Baru were affected by the power outage in the city centre and its surrounding areas that began at 1.04 pm on Thursday (Sept 6).

TNB general manager for Johor Baderul Sham Saad said power was totally restored at 7.40pm on Thursday.

The last areas where power was restored were parts of Bandar Baru Uda and Skudai Kiri, he said.

The power disruption was caused by a faulty city main entrance substation (PMU) at Jalan Datuk Abdul Rahman Andak in Johor Baru, said Datuk Baderul.

There was some chaos on the roads after traffic lights stopped working in Jalan Tebrau, which connects Taman Pelangi and Taman Century with the city centre, and caused severe traffic congestion.

Several places were affected including the Komtar building, the Sultan Iskandar Building that houses the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine complex (CIQ) at the border with Singapore, the central police station, JB Sentral, Sultanah Aminah Hospital, Taman Century and Jalan Yahya Awal, he said.

However, hospitals, the CIQ and most commercial buildings and other premises only experienced a temporary disruption, before continuing to operate on backup generators .

Mr Baderul said TNB was investigating the cause of the damage and efforts were being made to restore the electricity supply in stages.

Meanwhile, South Johor Baru District Police chief Shahurinain Jais confirmed that police had received a report on the power supply disruption. He said police, however, did not receive any reports of personal injury or death due to the power disruption.

Johor Fire and Rescue director Othman Abdullah also confirmed he did not receive any distress calls on the power disruption, including cases of people trapped in lifts.