Malaysia's Mahathir says 'highly likely' jailed Najib will get royal pardon

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysia's veteran politician Mahathir Mohamad said on Thursday (Aug 25) that the disgraced former premier Najib Razak, whom he helped bring down, was likely to receive a royal pardon and be released from a 12-year jail sentence for graft that he started serving this week.

Dr Mahathir, whose historic election victory in 2018 triggered Najib's downfall, said delays in various trials related to the multibillion-dollar corruption scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) would result in justice being denied.

Najib was first convicted in 2020 but he appealed to higher courts. On Tuesday, the country's top court rejected his final appeal and upheld his 12-year jail sentence and a RM210 million (S$65.6 million) fine for illegally receiving RM42 million from a unit of 1MDB.

"For Najib, it is highly likely that he will be pardoned after being imprisoned," the 97-year-old said in a statement.

He did not elaborate.

The palace of King Al-Sultan Abdullah, which received a petition for a pardon from Najib loyalists a day earlier, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Dr Mahathir's remark.

Najib is believed to be close to some of Malaysia's royals, and in May, Najib's social media posts showed him attending Eid celebrations with the king.

But there has been no indication so far on how the palace might respond to any pardon application by Najib, who held power for nine years until 2018.

Nor has there been any sign yet of how Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob would regard a pardon for his old party leader, as he seeks to rehabilitate the image of the ruling Umno.

Having been sent to jail on Tuesday after losing his final appeal in one of the smaller cases related to the siphoning off of money from the state fund he co-founded in 2009, Najib was back in court on Thursday for a hearing in the largest case.

He was brought from the Kajang prison complex south-east of the capital to the Kuala Lumpur high court in a black police car under heavy security and was taken to the courtroom through a private entrance.

Najib was seated in the dock, wearing a dark suit and tie, as the hearing commenced.

The charges laid against him in this case include 21 counts of money laundering and four counts of abuse of power for allegedly receiving illegal transfers of at least RM2.3 billion between 2011 and 2014.

Najib also faces three other cases, which all carry jail terms and heavy financial penalties.

Malaysian and US investigators say US$4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB, in a scandal that has implicated financial institutions and high-ranking officials worldwide. Over US$1 billion was traced to Najib's bank accounts.