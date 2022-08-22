Mahathir sees '50-50 chance' Najib gets 1MDB pardon

KUALA LUMPUR (BLOOMBERG) - Malaysia's longest-serving leader Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad saw a "50-50 chance" ex-premier Najib Razak will eventually receive a royal pardon in a case linked to 1MDB, the state fund that had billions of dollars siphoned and spread across the globe.

Tun Dr Mahathir, who was prime minister twice, said Malaysia's King could extend a pardon to Najib in the same way current opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim was given one back in 2018.

Dr Mahathir sought a full royal pardon for his former ally after they joined forces to win the elections that year on the back of public anger over Najib's handling of 1MDB.

Their victory over Najib's United Malays National Organisation (Umno) saw the party lose power for the first time in six decades.

However, Dr Mahathir, 97, fell out with Datuk Seri Anwar over the timeline to handover power, leading to a collapse of the government and the formation of a new administration with the support of Umno lawmakers.

The party eventually came back to power after the Malaysian monarch determined that Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had the backing of a majority of lawmakers to become prime minister.

Najib has since rehabilitated his image by criticising the economic policies of subsequent governments and publicly maintaining his innocence in the 1MDB scandal.

This has helped him to lead Umno to a series of state election victories.

"Suppose he is convicted and he's jailed - of course he's going to ask for a pardon," Dr Mahathir told Bloomberg News in his office in the administrative capital of Putrajaya.

"There is that 50-50 chance that he will succeed in getting a pardon and returning to politics. He will come back and he wants to become the prime minister once again," Dr Mahathir added.

Representatives for Najib declined to comment.

Najib has pleaded not guilty for all the charges related to 1MDB.

In Dr Mahathir's second term as prime minister from 2018, dozens of criminal charges were filed against Najib for corruption, money laundering and criminal breach of trust.