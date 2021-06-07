Malaysia's King to meet political leaders ahead of August expiry of national emergency

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A series of high-level meetings is set to take place this week, potentially charting a new political landscape, with the ongoing emergency proclamation due to expire on Aug 1.

It was understood that Malaysia's King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, will be meeting the heads of all political parties from Wednesday (June 9).

According to high-level political sources, the first audience that the king has granted is to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia on Wednesday.

Bersatu is led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

It was also understood that Sultan Abdullah will next meet with opposition party leaders from the Democratic Action Party and Parti Keadilan Rakyat on Thursday.

Meetings on Friday are scheduled for Parti Pejuang Tanah Air led by former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Umno on Friday.

"The king just wants to listen, to allow them to air their views," said the source briefly.

Speculation about the meetings were rife on the political scene after Datuk Khairuddin Abu Hassan, a Dr Mahathir loyalist, sent out a vague tweet that the king has granted audiences to heads of major political parties.

"Overall, the people have high hopes on the wisdom of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong (king) and the Malay rulers to find a unity formula to rebuild Malaysia again for the well-being of the nation, state and religion," he said.

Attempts to contact Mr Khairuddin have been unsuccessful.