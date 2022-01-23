Malaysia's King enters hospital for health checks, follow-up treatment

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) Malaysia's King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, has been undergoing health checks and follow-up treatments at the National Heart Institute (IJN) Royal Ward since Saturday (Jan 22), said the Istana Negara.

It said that this was following the intervention treatment for his knee joints and ankle which he underwent in September 2020

A palace spokesman said that the treatments had been initially postponed due to the Covid-19 standard operating procedure implemented at all hospitals, including the IJN.

"The King's health is generally good and not alarming. However, at the same time, he will be undergoing a respiratory examination at IJN as well," said the spokesman.

The King will be returning to the palace after his treatment is completed, he said, adding that members of the public are urged to pray for the King's speedy recovery.

Queen Tunku Azizah Iskandar was also seen arriving at IJN on Sunday.