Malaysia's King returns to palace after hospital treatment

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin on Friday (Oct 2) returned to the national palace, after completing a series of treatments at the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur, Bernama news agency quoted a palace official as saying.

He was in hospital for 12 days from Sept 21, first to be treated for food poisoning and subsequently for sports-related injuries.

The king was accompanied by Queen Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah as they left for Istana Negara at 12.40pm, the national news agency reported.

"Alhamdulillah (God be praised), His Majesty has recovered.

"Following the advice of IJN's specialists, His Majesty would be resting at Istana Negara," the palace's Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadli Shamsuddin was quoted as saying.

Sultan Abdullah's movements and well-being were closely monitored in the past week, as two days after he was admitted into hospital, opposition chief Anwar Ibrahim on Sept 23 called a news conference to claim that he had secured defections from federal lawmakers to form a new government.

Datuk Seri Anwar also claimed the administration of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has "collapsed".

Mr Anwar has so far refused to show his list of MPs who had defected, saying he would only reveal their names after an audience with the ruler.