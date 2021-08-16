Malaysia's King could appoint new PM within a week, say analysts

KUALA LUMPUR - With no clear successor in sight for the post of Malaysia's prime minister, and no party commanding an outright majority in Parliament, it is now up to the King to decide what happens next after Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin's resignation on Monday (Aug 16).

Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah will now have to go through the list of potential candidates for the post, as he has the power to appoint as prime minister a lawmaker who he believes can command a majority, said University of Tasmania's director of Asia Institute James Chin.

"He has absolute discretion to nominate any MP he thinks can command the confidence of the august House," Professor Chin told The Straits Times.

"My guess is that will happen over the next few days, because the system is unstable. The King will announce his choice very soon. By this weekend, we will know who is the person he selects to try to put together a new government, and the new government will come online, probably either this weekend or early next week," he added.

The Palace has summoned some party leaders on Tuesday.

Holding a general election now is out of the question, with the country's persistently high number of Covid-19 cases and deaths. The King on Monday said he is not in favour of holding polls now, saying it is "not the best option for the welfare and safety of the people".

The next election was not due to be held until 2023.

"It is very likely they (the new government) will rule until sometime next year when they can call for an election," said Prof Chin.

Sociopolitical analyst Awang Azman Awang Pawi from Universiti Malaya said he expects Sultan Abdullah to interview all political party leaders as he did in February last year, before picking Mr Muhyiddin as prime minister.

The King, in an unprecedented move, had intervened in the political crisis then, swearing in Mr Muhyiddin on March 1 last year, following Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's shock resignation on Feb 24.

"His Majesty will appoint the PM candidate after he is satisfied that the person has the majority support in Parliament," Dr Awang Azman told ST.

He said the incoming government should immediately seek a confidence vote in Parliament to affirm its legitimacy in order to avoid accusations of being a backdoor government, which had plagued Mr Muhyiddin throughout his 18-month tenure.

His critics had pressed him to prove his majority in Parliament last year when he was newly appointed as prime minister. Instead, the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president postponed a sitting scheduled for March 9 to May 18. Even then, Parliament was adjourned until July immediately after the King's opening speech.

Mr Muhyiddin was forced to resign on Monday after losing his razor-thin majority in Parliament, following the withdrawal of support from 15 Umno MPs led by party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is facing corruption charges.

"Malaysia does not have a Cabinet manual that spells out what should happen if there is a mid-term change of government," said political scientist Wong Chin Huat of the Jeffrey Cheah Institute on South-east Asia.

But once the King ascertains who leads the largest bloc of MPs, they will be invited to form the next government, he added.

The Straits Times understands that Mr Muhyiddin had advised Sultan Abdullah that his Perikatan Nasional pact remains the largest bloc in Parliament with 100 MPs.

"In the absence of an heir from Muhyiddin's camp as it appears now, Anwar who leads at least 92 MPs - 88 from Pakatan Harapan (PH) and four more from allies - should be given the first bite of the cherry," he said, referring to Opposition Leader Anwar Ibrahim, who heads the PH alliance.

However, given the lack of an established convention and the cut-throat competition in Malaysian politics, all serious contenders have been negotiating with every potential ally, like what happened in Feb 24-29 last year, Dr Wong said.

"So, whoever first assembles the majority would rush to the palace," he said, adding that Mr Muhyiddin could also make a comeback on a confidence-and-supply agreement (CSA) with the opposition.

"Muhyiddin cannot be ruled out yet. In the event of a deadlock, his peace plan may be accepted for him to come back as minority PM on a CSA with PH or at least the Democratic Action Party," said Dr Wong, referring to a raft of reforms the former premier had offered to the opposition last Friday.

"A prolonged stalemate would shift public opinion towards him."