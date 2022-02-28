Malaysia's King calls for continued political stability amid expected push for snap polls

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's King on Monday (Feb 28) urged the country's politicians to maintain political stability following a historic bipartisan understanding inked last year which, among other things, ruled out a general election until after the middle of this year.

Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, who made the appeal in an address while opening the first meeting of the latest session of Parliament, was referring to the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) reached in September last year between Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yakob and the biggest opposition bloc Pakatan Harapan (PH).

The King's remarks came amid speculation that Umno, the biggest component in the current ruling bloc, might push for a snap general election early this year, especially if it performs well in the state poll in Johor next month.

Under the MOU, Parliament may be dissolved only from August this year, a timeline which, if adhered to, might mean that balloting will take place only towards the end of the year.

"As a result of this agreement and maturity, amendments to the Federal Constitution related to the 1963 Malaysia Agreement was successfully approved by more than two-thirds of the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara members last December," Sultan Abdullah said, referring to an amendment Bill to elevate the status of Sabah and Sarawak as two of three entities that make up Malaysia.

Dewan Rakyat refers to the Lower House of Parliament while Dewan Rakyat is the Senate or Upper Chamber.

The MA63 Bill was passed unanimously on Dec 14 last year in a rare show of bipartisan unity in Parliament following a prolonged period of instability since the collapse of the PH administration in 2020. It collapsed under the weight of defections in its ranks in early 2020.

The MA63 Bill was among a number of major reforms contained in the MOU, all of which the government agreed to undertake in exchange for PH's backing for crucial supply Bills.

Implementation of all the reforms is not expected until the end of July at least.

BowerGroup Asia Deputy Managing Director Asrul Hadi Abdullah Sani told The Straits Times that politicians from both sides are now likely to heed the King's call and not push for elections under the MOU expires later this year.

"The King has been consistent in his message of preserving political stability for the past two years," Mr Asrul Hadi told ST.

But he also said that the King's remarks will not immediately dampen Umno's ambitions, especially if the party performs exceptionally well in the Johor poll.

The government led by Datuk Seri Ismail, who is an Umno vice-president, only has a slim four-seat majority in Parliament.

Besides his own party, his government can now count on the support of former premier Muhyiddin Yassin's Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, which incidentally is battling the Umno-led Barisan Nasional coalition in Johor.