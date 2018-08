Malaysia's Khazanah names EPF CEO Shahril as managing director

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional named Mr Shahril Ridza Ridzuan, who is currently the Chief Executive Officer of the pension fund Employees Provident Fund (EPF), as its new managing director.

Mr Shahril will start on his new job from Aug 20, Khazanah said in a statement on Friday (Aug 3).

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad was appointed the chairman of Khazanah earlier this week.

The 157.2 billion ringgit (S$52.80 billion) fund's managing director, Mr Azman Mokhtar, and its entire board offered to resign last week in the biggest management shake-up at state-linked firms since the new government took charge in Malaysia.