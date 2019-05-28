Malaysian court to hear transfer of ex-PM's wife Rosmah's graft case to High Court on June 28

KUALA LUMPUR - A Malaysian Sessions Court will on June 28 hear an application to transfer a bribery case involving the wife of former prime minister Najib Razak over a solar system project to the High Court, prosecution said on Tuesday (May 28).

Rosmah Mansor, 68, was accused of taking RM5 million (S$1.64 million) in bribes from Jepak Holdings' managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin through her aide Rizal Mansor, at her home in Kuala Lumpur on Dec 20, 2016, as reward to help obtain the solar system project three years ago.

The money is alleged to be an inducement for helping Jepak Holdings obtain a solar hybrid project worth RM1.25 billion to supply power for 369 rural schools in Sarawak through direct negotiations with the Education Ministry.

Rosmah has pleaded not guilty.

"Today is the case management for the application of the prosecution to transfer the corruption case (of Rosmah) from the Sessions Court to the High Court," said deputy public prosecutor Poh Yih Tinn on Tuesday, the Bernama news agency reported.

"The court set hearing on June 28," he said.

If convicted, Rosmah faces up to 20 years' imprisonment and a fine of no less than five times the amount of gratification.