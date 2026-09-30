Malaysia’s former PM Mahathir in hospital after wife’s death
- Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, aged 101, has been hospitalised for observation since Sept 29, following the death of his wife of 70 years, Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali.
- Siti Hasmah, who was 100, passed away on Sept 28 at the National Heart Institute, leading to widespread grief and condolences across Malaysia.
- Mahathir's condition is stable, with his son stating there is no cause for concern; Singaporean leaders also expressed condolences and praised Siti Hasmah's public service contributions.
AI generated
KUALA LUMPUR – Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has been admitted to hospital, his office said on Sept 30, two days after the death of his wife, Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali.
Mahathir, 101, was admitted to the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur on the night of Sept 29 for observation, though the reason for his admission was unclear pending an official diagnosis, his aide Sufi Yusoff said.
Mahathir’s son Mokhzani said his father’s condition was stable and there was no cause for concern.
“He was admitted to IJN for observation,” Mokhzani told national news agency Bernama.
“The past two days have been very stressful for him. For now, he is doing fine and is not in a worrisome condition.”
Mahathir, who led the South-east Asian nation for more than two decades in two stints, has a history of heart problems and has undergone bypass surgeries.
He has been hospitalised repeatedly in recent years, most recently in January for a hip fracture after a fall.
His wife Siti Hasmah, a medical doctor and public health advocate to whom he was married for 70 years, died on Sept 28 at the age of 100.
She had been married to Malaysia’s longest-serving prime minister since 1956. The couple had seven children.
Mahathir was visibly affected by her death, tearfully telling the country’s former king that he “didn’t expect her to die today,” according to video taken during her funeral and posted on his social media accounts.
Her death unleashed an outpouring of grief across Malaysia, with many Malaysians taking to social media sharing their heartfelt condolences and fond memories of her.
Singapore’s current and former leaders offered heartfelt condolences to Mahathir.
They also paid tribute to her pioneering contributions to public healthcare and education. REUTERS