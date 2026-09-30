Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Malaysia’s former PM Mahathir in hospital after wife’s death

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad was admitted to the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur on the night of Sept 29 for observation.

KUALA LUMPUR – Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has been admitted to hospital, his office said on Sept 30, two days after the death of his wife, Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali.

Mahathir, 101, was admitted to the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur on the night of Sept 29 for observation, though the reason for his admission was unclear pending an official diagnosis, his aide Sufi Yusoff said.

Mahathir’s son Mokhzani said his father’s condition was stable and there was no cause for concern.

“He was admitted to IJN for observation,” Mokhzani told national news agency Bernama.

“The past two days have been very stressful for him. For now, he is doing fine and is not in a worrisome condition.”

Mahathir, who led the South-east Asian nation for more than two decades in two stints, has a history of heart problems and has undergone bypass surgeries.

He has been hospitalised repeatedly in recent years, most recently in January for a hip fracture after a fall.

His wife Siti Hasmah, a medical doctor and public health advocate to whom he was married for 70 years, died on Sept 28 at the age of 100.

She had been married to Malaysia’s longest-serving prime minister since 1956. The couple had seven children.

Mahathir was visibly affected by her death, tearfully telling the country’s former king that he “didn’t expect her to die today,” according to video taken during her funeral and posted on his social media accounts.

Her death unleashed an outpouring of grief across Malaysia, with many Malaysians taking to social media sharing their heartfelt condolences and fond memories of her.

Singapore’s current and former leaders offered heartfelt condolences to Mahathir.

They also paid tribute to her pioneering contributions to public healthcare and education. REUTERS