Malaysia ex-PM Najib's lawyer attempts to quit in another bid to delay final appeal

PUTRAJAYA (AFP, THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Najib Razak's defence counsel applied on Thursday (Aug 18) to discharge himself from leading the defence team, as Malaysia's top court began hearing the ex-leader's appeal to overturn his jail sentence for corruption.
It is a high-stakes legal gambit that could see Najib locked up or potentially launching a political comeback.
The Federal Court on Tuesday dismissed the former prime minister’s plea for a retrial, clearing the way for the hearings which will be held until Aug 26.
On Thursday, Najib's lead defence counsel, Mr Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, said he could not lead the defence team due to time constraints.
The court stood down to consider the application.
The five-judge panel, led by Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tengku Mat, were at the bench at about 10am on Thursday for proceedings to begin.
The other four judges on the panel are Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Justice Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim and Federal Court judges, Justices Nallini Pathmanathan, Mary Lim Thiam Suan, and Mohamad Zabidin Mohd Diah.
Najib was earlier seen arriving at the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya at about 9.30am, accompanied by his children Mohd Nizar, Ashman and Nooryana Najwa.
Najib, 69, and his ruling party were defeated in 2018 elections following allegations of their involvement in a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB.
He and his associates were accused of stealing billions of dollars from the country's investment vehicle and spending it on everything from high-end real estate to pricey art.
Following a lengthy High Court trial, Najib was found guilty of abuse of power, money laundering and criminal breach of trust over the transfer of RM42 million (S$13 million) from a former 1MDB unit to his bank account.
He was sentenced to 12 years in jail in July 2020, and an appellate court last December rejected his appeal, prompting him to mount a final plea before the Federal Court, where any ruling will be final.
Najib had been hoping the court would grant a full retrial but that request was unanimously rejected by a panel of five judges on Tuesday.
The judges set six hearing dates for the appeal, running up to Aug 26.
If the conviction is upheld, Najib will begin serving his jail sentence immediately, lawyers said.
An acquittal, however, could propel him into contention for his former post, as he remains popular in Malaysia despite the huge 1MDB scandal that plagued his administration.