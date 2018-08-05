Malaysia's Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali in Singapore for working visit

SINGAPORE (BERNAMA) - Malaysia's Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali has arrived in Singapore for a working visit, he said on Twitter on Sunday (Aug 5).

Based on his earlier tweets, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin is believed to have arrived in the republic on Saturday.

It is not certain whether the minister's visit will take in discussions with his Singapore counterpart Khaw Boon Wan on the Singapore-Kuala Lumpur High-Speed Rail (HSR) project.

Mr Mohamed Azmin had said last week that a meeting on the HSR was likely to take place in August but did not specify a date.

Malaysia is considering delaying the HSR project - inked in 2016 and due to be completed in 2026 - as it grapples with RM1 trillion (S$336 billion) in national debt. It estimates the 350km-line will cost RM110 billion.

Meanwhile, Singapore has spent about S$250 million on the project, and is likely to pour in another S$40 million by the year end.

There has, as at Sunday afternoon, been no official statement issued on Mr Mohamed Azmin's arrival in Singapore.

The Singapore government, had on Aug 1, said it received a letter from Mr Mohamed Azmin dated July 23 stating that the government was studying the details of the HSR project and will commence discussions with Singapore soon.

Singapore has welcomed Malaysia's suggestion to commence discussions on the project that will shorten travelling time between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore to only 90 minutes.