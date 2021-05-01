Malaysia's Covid-19 situation worsening as more needs ventilator support, says health ministry

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's Covid-19 situation is getting worse with 108 units of ventilators required to treat Covid-19 patients in the Klang Valley alone.

They are among the 176 Covid-19 patients surviving on ventilator support across the country on Saturday (May 1), said the Health Ministry's director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

This is 15 more people requiring ventilator support than the 161 on Friday (April 30), he said.

Nationwide, the number of patients in intensive care units (ICU) is now at 337, said Tan Sri Noor Hisham in his daily Covid-19 update.

Malaysia is facing a tough battle this year with the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, with cases on the uptrend in the last two weeks and hitting above 3,000 a day on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

A total of 2,881 cases were notched on Saturday.

The highest on record in Malaysia was 5,728 cases on Jan 30.

There are seven hospitals dedicated to the treatment of Covid-19 in the Klang Valley, a sprawling area encompassing parts of Selangor and the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

Earlier on Saturday, Tan Sri Noor Hisham said took to Twitter to warn the public that the coronavirus situation was becoming critical again.

"A total of 277 ICU beds are allocated for Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 patients in the Klang Valley.

"Of these, a total of 152 critical/ICU beds are dedicated to treating Covid-19 patients and the current utilisation rate has reached over 88 per cent," he said.

There has been an increase in critical case admissions by 62 per cent compared to two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's Health Minister Dr Adham Baba said 552,862 individuals have completed both doses of the vaccine jabs through the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of Friday (April 30).

Bernama news agency reported him as saying that 895,204 individuals had received the first dose of their vaccine jabs.

This brought the total number of vaccine shots administered to 1,448,066, or about 4.4 per cent of the nearly 33 million population.

Malaysia is aiming to inoculate 80 per cent of its population, or 26.7 million people, by the end of the year in order to achieve herd immunity.