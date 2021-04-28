Malaysia's Covid-19 daily cases hit 3,142, highest in two months

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia logged 3,142 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday (April 28), the highest in two months.

The daily figure last reached above 3,000 on Feb 24, when it hit 3,545 on the same day that Malaysia launched its national immunisation programme by inoculating Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

The cumulative number of cases in the country since the pandemic was tracked in January 2020 was 401,593, the Health Ministry said.

There were 15 new fatalities reported, bringing the death toll to 1,477.

Selangor reported the most cases among Malaysia's 13 states and three federal territories, with 1,019 new infections, said Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

This was followed by Kelantan with 523 new Covid-19 cases, Kuala Lumpur (440) and Sarawak (416).