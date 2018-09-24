Malaysia's CIMB says chairman Nazir Razak, brother of Najib, to step down by year end

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, Malaysia's second biggest bank, said on Monday (Feb 24) its chairman Nazir Razak would step down by the end of the year.

Datuk Seri Nazir, the younger brother of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, has been CIMB's chairman since 2014.

He has worked at the bank for 29 years, including 15 as chief executive.

Mr Nazir said he had decided to leave on completion of the bank's four-year recalibration plan, launched in 2014.

CIMB said the board would decide on the next chairman and the exact date of handover in due course.