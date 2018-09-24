Malaysia's CIMB says chairman Nazir Razak, brother of Najib, to step down by year end

Datuk Seri Nazir, the younger brother of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, has been CIMB's chairman since 2014.
KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, Malaysia's second biggest bank, said on Monday (Feb 24) its chairman Nazir Razak would step down by the end of the year.

He has worked at the bank for 29 years, including 15 as chief executive.

Mr Nazir said he had decided to leave on completion of the bank's four-year recalibration plan, launched in 2014.

CIMB said the board would decide on the next chairman and the exact date of handover in due course.

The sun is setting on my time in CIMB. I just announced that I will step down as Chairman of CIMB by 31st December 2018. The Board will now activate its succession plan to decide on the next Chairman and the exact date of handover. Over the last 29 years, I have had the privilege of a front row seat on the amazing CIMB journey from fledgling corporate finance franchise to leading Malaysian investment bank to an ASEAN universal bank. Thank you CIMB, #teamCIMB and #CIMBalumni. After our CEO transition in 2014 and then success of T18, CIMB is now financially strong, organisationally robust and firmly institutionalised. My CIMB mission is accomplished and final affirmation of success will come with my departure and CIMB continue grow from strength to strength. I am 52 years young. It is time for me to commit fully to my next mission on the Asean stage.
The sun is setting on my time in CIMB. I just announced that I will step down as Chairman of CIMB by 31st December 2018. The Board will now activate its succession plan to decide on the next Chairman and the exact date of handover. Over the last 29 years, I have had the privilege of a front row seat on the amazing CIMB journey from fledgling corporate finance franchise to leading Malaysian investment bank to an ASEAN universal bank. Thank you CIMB, #teamCIMB and #CIMBalumni. After our CEO transition in 2014 and then success of T18, CIMB is now financially strong, organisationally robust and firmly institutionalised. My CIMB mission is accomplished and final affirmation of success will come with my departure and CIMB continue grow from strength to strength. I am 52 years young. It is time for me to commit fully to my next mission on the Asean stage.

