Malaysia's Anwar wants more days for special sitting of Parliament

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's special Parliament sitting should be extended beyond five days so that MPs could discuss important issues about the Covid-19 pandemic, opposition chief Anwar Ibrahim said on Thursday (July 29).

He said he understood that there were restrictions in the amount of time lawmakers can gather because of the ongoing health crisis.

"I understand the restrictions and I agree with the Speaker that there are considerations due to Covid-19.

"But I ask the Speaker to discuss with the Minister (concerned) to increase the number of days (of the sitting), because a number of issues like education were not discussed in detail.

"Limiting the time to only three or four hours, we can accept for the days to come.

"But I ask for consideration (to convene for more days) so that the MPs can air their views," Datuk Seri Anwar said in Parliament.

Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun said it is up to the minister giving the briefing in Parliament whether or not the time should be extended.

"It is not within my power to extend the time. It states here in Standing Order 12(3) of the Parliament that the Speaker may extend the time of sitting after 5.30pm or after such time as may be determined by the House for not more than 15 minutes.

"However, there is a proviso in Standing Order 12(1) that the minister may without notice move at any time a motion to be decided without amendment or debate to vary the time of sitting of the House.

"So it depends on the minister to do so, and whether he finds it appropriate to do so," he said.

The special sitting of the House started on Monday.