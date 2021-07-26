Malaysian govt says it will not extend Covid-19 emergency after Aug 1, as Parliament meets

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's state of emergency will not be extended after it expires on Aug 1, the government said on Monday (July 26), even as opposition MPs flayed the Muhyiddin administration for refusing to allow the House to debate the proclamation that has been in effect for seven months.

Parliament had been effectively suspended since a state of emergency was declared in January, purportedly to tackle surging Covid-19 infections. But the crisis has only worsened.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin earlier this month agreed to convene Parliament after pressure from the King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah. He called the five-day special sitting, which began on Monday, only to brief MPs on his government's National Recovery Plan for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since April, cases have surged in Malaysia, setting new highs for daily infections and deaths.

Parliament will reconvene for a normal sitting only on Sept 6.

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim accused the Prime Minister of "treason", insisting that the King had asked for Parliament to be reopened with a normal sitting to allow the emergency - as well as the ordinances gazetted - since it was proclaimed on Jan 11 to be voted on.

"I do not want the Speaker to be dragged into this treachery," he said to Speaker Azhar Harun during the morning session.

Datuk Azhar responded to several opposition MPs, including former premier Mahathir Mohamad, by saying that parliamentary standing orders explicitly gave the Prime Minister powers to call and set the agenda for special sittings.

But after the opposition continued to heckle him, he announced that "I disagree with everything that the honourable members have said".

The King had "expressed the view that Parliament must meet as soon as possible", according to a statement from the Palace last month.

"This is to ensure emergency ordinances and the National Recovery Plan can be debated by MPs," the Palace said on June 16, after a week-long series of meetings during which the Sultan of Pahang met leaders of major political parties, experts on the pandemic as well as eight other state rulers.

But the government is set only to brief MPs on the National Recovery Plan over the coming week and take questions but not allow a vote on the proposal, while the ordinances have been tabled but will not be discussed at all.

It is unclear if the emergency will be debated then, as de facto Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan told the House that the government will not seek an extension and that all ordinances gazetted have been revoked as of last Wednesday.

The Kota Bharu MP also pointed out that according to the Premier's notice to the Speaker, "the King has consented to the special sitting".

This raised even more protests from the opposition, which insisted that such a withdrawal of the ordinances was improper as a motion needed to be brought to Parliament.

Earlier, Tun Dr Mahathir accused his successor of ignoring the King's decree by refusing to allow a debate while "each day, each hour, problems mount" in Malaysia's coronavirus crisis.

"We already know the government's plan, and we know it has failed. The burden of Covid-19 was the reason for the emergency, yet it was not tabled for debate on how to overcome (the pandemic)," he said.