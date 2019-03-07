Malaysia's Anwar declares over RM10 million in assets, as part of public declarations

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A top member of Malaysia's ruling alliance, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, on Thursday (March 7) declared personal assets worth more than RM10 million (S$3.3 million) to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

According to his private aide Shukri Saad, Mr Anwar declared his assets, as required by the government for all Cabinet and lawmakers from the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH).

The main asset declared by Mr Anwar was his family home in Bukit Segambut, at the edge of Kuala Lumpur.

The bungalow is worth an estimated RM9.5 million, compared to its initial purchase price of RM4.5 million, Mr Shukri said in a statement.

And money from the purchase price was accumulated from the sale in 2005 of Mr Anwar's previous house in Bukit Damansara.

Mr Anwar is president of Parti Keadilan Rakyat, PH's biggest party with 50 MPs in the federal Parliament.

Mr Anwar, who is the MP for Port Dickson (Negeri Sembilan), also declared a piece of land in Permatang Habib in Kuantan, Pahang, which was bought in 1974 at the price of RM7,000.

Related Story Malaysia launches ambitious anti-corruption plan

"The current estimated value of the piece of land stood at RM420,000. The rest are from his investment and saving accounts worth RM828,658.83," said Mr Shukri.

The public declarations by PH lawmakers and senior officials are part of the 10-month-old government's pledge to keep the government clean, as the public can see if their officials suddenly get new injections of assets in coming years.

Previous news reports said that Segamat (Johor) MP Edmund R. Santhara Kumar topped the list of asset-rich PH lawmakers, based on the latest filing on the MACC asset declaration website.

Based on information on the website, Dr Edmund and his wife have RM132.115 million in assets.

In second place was Beruas (Perak) MP Ngeh Koo Ham with assets of RM77 million.

To date, 121 government MPs, or 93.8 per cent, have declared their assets. Meanwhile, 78 senior administrators, or 88.4 per cent, have also informed the anti-graft agency of their assets.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad had declared accumulated assets worth RM32 million.