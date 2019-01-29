Malaysia launches first national anti-corruption plan

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia has launched an ambitious plan to tackle corruption in government, months after a massive graft scandal had brought down the previous government.

The National Anti-Corruption Plan, the country's first, will review how appointments to key government posts are made, require politicians and high-ranking civil servants to declare their assets and introduce new laws on political funding.

The plan to clean Malaysia of corruption by 2023 was launched on Tuesday (Jan 29) by Prime Minister Tun Mahathir Mohamad, who said this was not to punish past wrongdoings but to prevent corruption.

"Before May 9, 2018, many Malaysians were sick with the instances of widespread corruption taking place in the country involving the government, which has been labelled internationally as a kleptocracy - a very shameful label," he said in a speech.

"The people have collectively reasoned and used their powers to reject the previous government."

The previous Najib Razak administration was toppled in the May 9 general election last year after being embroiled in a graft scandal involving troubled state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), which was set up by Najib in 2009.

The Pakatan Harapan government led by Dr Mahathir took power in May following a stunning election victory over the Barison Nasional coalition.

Accusations of corruption have always plagued Malaysia, but none have been as damaging as those involving 1MDB. Najib, his wife Rosmah Mansor and several other members of the former government were last year charged with corruption and other criminal offences. They have denied the charges.

Opposition leaders including Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) president Abdul Hadi Awang and Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan attended the launch of the plan on Tuesday.

The plan, developed by the National Centre for Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption, has 115 initiatives covering six sectors - politics, law enforcement, public procurement, legal and judiciary, public administration, and corporate management.

The sector most prone to corruption between 2013 and last year is procurement (42.8 per cent), followed by enforcement (23.9 per cent).