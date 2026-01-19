Malaysian rapper Namewee claims trial for possessing ED drug, meth

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Malaysian rapper Namewee was allegedly found with 0.78g of sildenafil, a drug used to treat erectile dysfunction, and 1.57g of methamphetamine on Oct 22, 2025.

KUALA LUMPUR – Controversial Malaysian rapper Namewee is on trial at the Magistrate’s Court in Kuala Lumpur for alleged drug possession at a hotel in October 2025.

Namewee, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read out before Magistrate Atiqah Mohamed @ Mohamad Saim on Jan 19.

According to the charge sheet, Namewee was found with 0.78g of sildenafil at a hotel near Jalan Conlay around 4.30pm on Oct 22, 2025.

Sildenafil is a drug used to treat erectile dysfunction.

The offence falls under Section 9(1) of the Poisons Act, which carries a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to RM50,000 ( S$15,860 ), or both upon conviction.

Namewee, 43, also claimed trial to an amended charge of possessing 1.57g of methamphetamine at the same place and time.

The charge falls under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and is punishable under Section 12(3) of the same Act, which provides for a maximum fine of RM100,000, imprisonment of up to five years, or both upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurainizatul Farhana Zainal appeared for the prosecution, while Namewee was represented by lawyer Joshua Tay.

The court fixed March 5 for mention.