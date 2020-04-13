Malaysian police pull plug on karaoke party held amid coronavirus outbreak

GEORGE TOWN (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Some party-goers thought they could get away with a drug and booze party in the dead of the night but the Malaysian police were on to them.

Seven Malaysian men and two Indonesian women were caught red-handed for holding a party in a karaoke outlet in Jalan Burma in the city of George Town in Penang during Malaysia's movement control order (MCO) period to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The MCO has shut schools and non-essential businesses, confined people to their homes except to buy food, and closed Malaysia's borders to tourists since March 18.

George Town district police officer Soffian Santong said the suspects, including the outlet owner, were rounded up in the raid conducted by the anti-vice, gambling and secret societies division (D7) following a tip-off.

He said the suspects, aged between 20 and 38, were detained at the George Town police headquarters for further investigation.

"When the police stormed into one of the karaoke rooms, the men and women were dancing wildly to loud music," Assistant Commissioner Soffian said.

"Six of the male suspects tested positive for drugs," he said on Sunday (April 12).

He said those tested positive for drugs were being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. He added that all of them were also detained under Regulation 11 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease Regulations 2020, and Section 269 of the Penal Code for negligent acts likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life.

He said the outlet owner was being investigated under Section 16(1)(a) of the Entertainment and Entertainment Premises Enactment for conducting an entertainment business without a valid licence.