Malaysian police arrest two brothers over couple found dead in suitcases

SHAH ALAM (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian police have arrested two brothers from Punjab, India, for the murder of a husband and wife whose dead bodies were found stuffed into two suitcases.

Police discovered the body of the husband, 79-year-old Lim Ah Kee @Lim Kok Hoe, in the Alam Megah area of Shah Alam, the Selangor state capital, on Thursday (Aug 29).

They were led there by the two suspects who had been arrested after Mr Lim's wife, Ms Tan Siew Mee, 52, was found dead in another suitcase on Monday, also in Shah Alam.

Shah Alam's Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Baharudin Mat Taib said on Friday the two suspects, aged 19 and 24, were believed to have first killed Mr Lim on Aug 23 between 10pm and midnight at the Subang Jaya apartment they shared with Mr Lim and his wife.

"They then stuffed the body into a bag, transported it on a motorcycle and dumped it in a drain near the Alam Megah LRT station," ACP Baharudin said at a press conference on Friday.

They killed Ms Tan a few hours later, when she returned home from her job as a restaurant manager. They then stuffed her body in a similar bag and dumped the bag in a drain in Persiaran Kuala Selangor.

Both the victims were stabbed several times and had their throats slit.

ACP Baharudin said the motive for the killing was still being investigated and declined to comment whether the murders were due to a disagreement between the couple and the two suspects, who worked as security guards.

The couple had been subletting a room in the apartment to the two men for RM900 a month.

"The two suspects had been staying there for over six months," said ACP Baharudin.

Police have recovered the murder weapon, a folding knife, Mr Lim's mobile phone and a backpack belonging to the younger brother following the arrests.

"We consider this case as solved following these arrests," said ACP Baharudin.

The brothers have been remanded until Sept 5 to facilitate investigations.